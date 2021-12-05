Premier League 2021-22 Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Riding high on a wave of momentum, Tottenham Hotspur will welcome Norwich City to North London on Sunday afternoon. The home side will look to bag their third win on the bounce in this game. Antonio Conte’s side come into this match after winning another match comprehensively when they beat Brentford 2-0 on Thursday.

Dean Smith’s side have not been convincing all season and in their last match in Newcastle, they looked appalling. They looked clueless and could not breakthrough even when pitted against officially the worst defensive sides in the Premier League.

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City is slated to begin at 07:30 pm (IST).

>Premier League 2021-22 Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City: Team News, Injury Update

Tottenham will not be able to avail the services of Giovani Lo Celso. Also, Cristian Romero’s hamstring problem has ruled out for a while now. At the same time, Dane Scarlett is also struggling with an ankle issue and by all reports, Conte could well name an unchanged side from the Brentford victory.

Norwich City, on the other hand, will be without Milot Rashica as he is out till 2022 with a groin injury. At the same time, Todd Cantwell is all set to feature after recovering from a COVID-19 scare.

However, Mathias Normann will not be fit for this game and he will be joined by Sam Byram and Christoph Zimmermann in the treatment room.

>Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City starting line-ups:

>Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane, Son

>Norwich City Predicted Starting XI: Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams; McLean, Rupp, Gilmour; Sargent, Pukki, Cantwell

>What time will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City will kick off at 07:30 pm IST on Sunday, December 05, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

>What TV channel will show the Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City match in India.

>How can I live stream the Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City fixture?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

