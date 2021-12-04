Premier League 2021-22 Watford vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Watford will play host to Manchester City at the Vicarage Road on Saturday in their next Premier League game. The reigning champions will head into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Aston Villa. Watford, meanwhile, lost their most recent game by a similar margin at the hands of table-toppers Chelsea.

The two teams have had a contrasting run in their Premier League campaign so far, the same is also reflected on the Premier League table. City are occupying the second spot with 32 points while Watford are placed at 17th place, one above the drop zone.

The Premier League match between Watford vs Manchester City is slated to begin at 11:00 pm (IST).

Advertisement

>Premier League 2021-22 Watford vs Manchester City: Team News, Injury Update

The trio of Juraj Kucka, Adam Masina and Emmanuel Dennis recovered on time to feature in Watford’s previous game against Chelsea and are expected to play in this fixture as well.

Jack Grealish was used as a substitute during Man City’s midweek game against Aston Villa and could play the same role in this game. Phil Foden was also named in City’s squad but he was not used and could be fielded as a substitute on Saturday. The availability of Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones are also unclear. Aymeric Laporte is expected to return to starting XI after serving his suspension. He can replace Nathan Ake as the duo of Kyle Walker and Ilkay Gundogan return to the main team.

>Watford vs Manchester City starting line-ups:

Watford Possible Starting XI: Daniel Bachmann, Danny Rose, Craig Cathcart, William Troost-Ekong, Kiko Femenía, João Pedro, Moussa Sissoko, Imran Louza, Tom Cleverley, Emmanuel Dennis, Joshua King

Manchester City Possible Starting XI: Ederson, Kyle Walker, Rúben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, João Cancelo, Ilkay Gündogan, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling

>What time will the Watford vs Manchester City match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Watford vs Manchester City will kick off at 11:00 pm IST on Saturday, December 4, at the Vicarage Road.

>What TV channel will show the Watford vs Manchester City match?

Advertisement

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for Watford vs Manchester City match in India.

>How can I live stream the Watford vs Manchester City fixture?

The Premier League match between Watford vs Manchester City can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.