Premier League 2022/23 Fixtures

The Premier League Fixtures for the year 2022/2023 have been announced.

Certain changes to the traditional timetable have been made to accommodate the FIFA World Cup in Qatar (21 November 2022 - 18 December 2022).

The first round of fixtures will begin on the 5th of August 2022.

Kick-offs are 15:00 for Saturdays and bank holidays unless stated otherwise

Friday 5 August

20:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Saturday 6 August

12:30 Fulham v Liverpool

AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Leeds v Wolves

Leicester v Brentford

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest

Spurs v Southampton

17:30 Everton v Chelsea

Sunday 7 August

14:00 Man Utd v Brighton

16:30 West Ham v Man City

Saturday 13 August

Arsenal v Leicester

Aston Villa v Everton

Brentford v Man Utd

Brighton v Newcastle

Chelsea v Spurs

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Man City v AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v West Ham

Southampton v Leeds

Wolves v Fulham

Saturday 20 August

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Everton v Nottingham Forest

Fulham v Brentford

Leeds v Chelsea

Leicester v Southampton

Man Utd v Liverpool

Newcastle v Man City

Spurs v Wolves

West Ham v Brighton

Saturday 27 August

Arsenal v Fulham

Aston Villa v West Ham

Brentford v Everton

Brighton v Leeds

Chelsea v Leicester

Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth

Man City v Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest v Spurs

Southampton v Man Utd

Wolves v Newcastle

Tuesday 30 August

19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Wolves

19:45 Arsenal v Aston Villa

19:45 Fulham v Brighton

19:45 Leeds v Everton

19:45 Leicester v Man Utd

19:45 West Ham v Spurs

20:00 Crystal Palace v Brentford

Wednesday 31 August

19:45 Southampton v Chelsea

20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle

20:00 Man City v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 3 September

Aston Villa v Man City

Brentford v Leeds

Brighton v Leicester

Chelsea v West Ham

Everton v Liverpool

Man Utd v Arsenal

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth

Spurs v Fulham

Wolves v Southampton

Saturday 10 September

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton

Arsenal v Everton

Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Fulham v Chelsea

Leeds v Nottingham Forest

Leicester v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Wolves

Man City v Spurs

Southampton v Brentford

West Ham v Newcastle

Saturday 17 September

Aston Villa v Southampton

Brentford v Arsenal

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v Liverpool

Everton v West Ham

Man Utd v Leeds

Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v Fulham

Spurs v Leicester

Wolves v Man City

Saturday 1 October

AFC Bournemouth v Brentford

Arsenal v Spurs

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Fulham v Newcastle

Leeds v Aston Villa

Leicester v Nottingham Forest

Liverpool v Brighton

Man City v Man Utd

Southampton v Everton

West Ham v Wolves

Saturday 8 October

AFC Bournemouth v Leicester

Arsenal v Liverpool

Brighton v Spurs

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Leeds

Everton v Man Utd

Man City v Southampton

Newcastle v Brentford

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

West Ham v Fulham

Saturday 15 October

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Brentford v Brighton

Fulham v AFC Bournemouth

Leeds v Arsenal

Leicester v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Man City

Man Utd v Newcastle

Southampton v West Ham

Spurs v Everton

Wolves v Nottingham Forest

Tuesday 18 October

19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Southampton

19:45 Arsenal v Man City

19:45 Brentford v Chelsea

19:45 Brighton v Nottingham Forest

19:45 Fulham v Aston Villa

19:45 Leicester v Leeds

20:00 Crystal Palace v Wolves

Wednesday 19 October

19:45 Newcastle v Everton

20:00 Liverpool v West Ham

20:00 Man Utd v Spurs

Saturday 22 October

Aston Villa v Brentford

Chelsea v Man Utd

Everton v Crystal Palace

Leeds v Fulham

Man City v Brighton

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

Southampton v Arsenal

Spurs v Newcastle

West Ham v AFC Bournemouth

Wolves v Leicester

Saturday 29 October

AFC Bournemouth v Spurs

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Brentford v Wolves

Brighton v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Fulham v Everton

Leicester v Man City

Liverpool v Leeds

Man Utd v West Ham

Newcastle v Aston Villa

Saturday 5 November

Aston Villa v Man Utd

Chelsea v Arsenal

Everton v Leicester

Leeds v AFC Bournemouth

Man City v Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Brentford

Southampton v Newcastle

Spurs v Liverpool

West Ham v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Brighton

Saturday 12 November

AFC Bournemouth v Everton

Brighton v Aston Villa

Fulham v Man Utd

Liverpool v Southampton

Man City v Brentford

Newcastle v Chelsea

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

Spurs v Leeds

West Ham v Leicester

Wolves v Arsenal

Monday 26 December

Arsenal v West Ham

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Brentford v Spurs

Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Everton v Wolves

Leeds v Man City

Leicester v Newcastle

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest

Southampton v Brighton

Saturday 31 December

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Brighton v Arsenal

Fulham v Southampton

Liverpool v Leicester

Man City v Everton

Newcastle v Leeds

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

Spurs v Aston Villa

West Ham v Brentford

Wolves v Man Utd

Monday 2 January

Arsenal v Newcastle

Aston Villa v Wolves

Brentford v Liverpool

Chelsea v Man City

Crystal Palace v Spurs

Everton v Brighton

Leeds v West Ham

Leicester v Fulham

Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth

Southampton v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 14 January

Aston Villa v Leeds

Brentford v AFC Bournemouth

Brighton v Liverpool

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Man Utd v Man City

Newcastle v Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Leicester

Spurs v Arsenal

Wolves v West Ham

Saturday 21 January

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

Arsenal v Man Utd

Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Fulham v Spurs

Leeds v Brentford

Leicester v Brighton

Liverpool v Chelsea

Man City v Wolves

Southampton v Aston Villa

West Ham v Everton

Saturday 4 February

Aston Villa v Leicester

Brentford v Southampton

Brighton v AFC Bournemouth

Chelsea v Fulham

Everton v Arsenal

Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Newcastle v West Ham

Nottingham Forest v Leeds

Spurs v Man City

Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 11 February

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle

Arsenal v Brentford

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Fulham v Nottingham Forest

Leeds v Man Utd

Leicester v Spurs

Liverpool v Everton

Man City v Aston Villa

Southampton v Wolves

West Ham v Chelsea

Saturday 18 February

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Brentford v Crystal Palace

Brighton v Fulham

Chelsea v Southampton

Everton v Leeds

Man Utd v Leicester

Newcastle v Liverpool

Nottingham Forest v Man City

Spurs v West Ham

Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

Saturday 25 February

AFC Bournemouth v Man City

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v Aston Villa

Fulham v Wolves

Leeds v Southampton

Leicester v Arsenal

Man Utd v Brentford

Newcastle v Brighton

Spurs v Chelsea

West Ham v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 4 March

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Brentford v Fulham

Brighton v West Ham

Chelsea v Leeds

Liverpool v Man Utd

Man City v Newcastle

Nottingham Forest v Everton

Southampton v Leicester

Wolves v Spurs

Saturday 11 March

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v Man City

Everton v Brentford

Fulham v Arsenal

Leeds v Brighton

Leicester v Chelsea

Man Utd v Southampton

Newcastle v Wolves

Spurs v Nottingham Forest

West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday 18 March

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth

Brentford v Leicester

Brighton v Man Utd

Chelsea v Everton

Liverpool v Fulham

Man City v West Ham

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle

Southampton v Spurs

Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 1 April

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham

Arsenal v Leeds

Brighton v Brentford

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Leicester

Everton v Spurs

Man City v Liverpool

Newcastle v Man Utd

Nottingham Forest v Wolves

West Ham v Southampton

Saturday 8 April

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

Brentford v Newcastle

Fulham v West Ham

Leeds v Crystal Palace

Leicester v AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool v Arsenal

Man Utd v Everton

Southampton v Man City

Spurs v Brighton

Wolves v Chelsea

Saturday 15 April

Aston Villa v Newcastle

Chelsea v Brighton

Everton v Fulham

Leeds v Liverpool

Man City v Leicester

Nottingham Forest v Man Utd

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Spurs v AFC Bournemouth

West Ham v Arsenal

Wolves v Brentford

Saturday 22 April

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham

Arsenal v Southampton

Brentford v Aston Villa

Brighton v Man City

Crystal Palace v Everton

Fulham v Leeds

Leicester v Wolves

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

Man Utd v Chelsea

Newcastle v Spurs

Tuesday 25 April

19:45 Everton v Newcastle

19:45 Leeds v Leicester

19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton

19:45 Spurs v Man Utd

19:45 West Ham v Liverpool

19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace

20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham

Wednesday 26 April

19:45 Chelsea v Brentford

19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth

20:00 Man City v Arsenal

Saturday 29 April

AFC Bournemouth v Leeds

Arsenal v Chelsea

Brentford v Nottingham Forest

Brighton v Wolves

Crystal Palace v West Ham

Fulham v Man City

Leicester v Everton

Liverpool v Spurs

Man Utd v Aston Villa

Newcastle v Southampton

Saturday 6 May

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea

Brighton v Everton

Fulham v Leicester

Liverpool v Brentford

Man City v Leeds

Newcastle v Arsenal

Nottingham Forest v Southampton

Spurs v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Man Utd

Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 13 May

Arsenal v Brighton

Aston Villa v Spurs

Brentford v West Ham

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

Everton v Man City

Leeds v Newcastle

Leicester v Liverpool

Man Utd v Wolves

Southampton v Fulham

Saturday 20 May

AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd

Brighton v Southampton

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Man City v Chelsea

Newcastle v Leicester

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Spurs v Brentford

West Ham v Leeds

Wolves v Everton

Sunday 28 May

16:00 Arsenal v Wolves

16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton

16:00 Brentford v Man City

16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle

16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth

16:00 Leeds v Spurs

16:00 Leicester v West Ham

16:00 Man Utd v Fulham

16:00 Southampton v Liverpool

