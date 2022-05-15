Premier League: 9-man Everton Lose 3-2 to Brentford, Still in Danger of Relegation

Everton missed the chance to secure their place in the Premier League for another season after having two men sent off in losing 3-2 at home to Brentford on Sunday.

The game turned on an 18th-minute red card to Jarrad Branthwaite for pulling back Ivan Toney, when Everton were leading 1-0 thanks to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s goal.

Still, Everton, needing a win to guarantee survival, bounced back from conceding an equalizer in the 37th minute because of an own-goal by Seamus Coleman by going ahead again when Richarlison converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time.

Brentford scored twice in two minutes from the 62nd minute through Yoane Wissa and Rico Henry, and substitute Salomon Rondon became the second Everton player to be red-carded after he launched himself studs-first at Henry in the 88th minute.

Everton stay two points above the bottom three and have two games remaining, against Crystal Palace at home on Thursday and Arsenal away next Sunday.

Leeds are a point behind Everton and have one game left, at Brentford on the final day, while third-to-last Burnley still have Aston Villa and Newcastle to play.

