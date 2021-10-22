Premier League Arsenal vs Aston Villa LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Aston Villa travels to North London as they face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium from 12:30 am onwards. While Aston Villa enter the clash with a loss against Wolves 2-3, Arsenal have managed to claim a point against Crystal Palace after Alexandre Lacazette found the back of the net in the dying minutes of the match to level scores 2-2. After a dreadful start, Arsenal are gradually finding their rhythm, however, there the Gunners lack consistency whereas Villa can cause trouble for Mikel Arteta’s Gunners. Villa lost their previous two matches to Wolves and Spurs but won all three points against Manchester United at Old Trafford. The clash will deliver for sure and fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Arsenal vs Aston Villa PL clash live streaming online and TV telecast.

>Premier League Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Team News, Injury Update

For Arsenal, coach Mikel Arteta is expecting to continue with the 4-2-3-1 formation but will enter the match without Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka, who are recovering from their respective injuries. Elneny will be along with Partey holding the fort whereas Odegaard and Emile-Smith Rowe can add in the creativity for Aubameyang and Pepe.

Aston Villa on the other hand sees their first squad players ready for the clash except for Trezeguet, who will be available in late December. Coach Dean Jones is expected to play a 3-4-1-2 attacking formation against the Gunners.

>Arsenal vs Aston Villa probable XI:

Arsenal Predicted Starting line-up: Aaron Ramsdale (GK); Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney; Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Nicolas Pepe, Martin Odegaard, Emile-Smith-Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aston Villa FC Predicted Starting line-up: Emiliano Martinez (GK); Tyrone Mings, Kortney Hause, Ezri Konsa; Matt Targett, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Matty Cash, Emiliano Buendia; Ollie Watkins, Danny Ings

>What time is the Premier League Arsenal vs Aston Villa kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 12:30 AM IST at the Emirates Stadium.

>What TV channel will show the Premier League Arsenal vs Aston Villa match?

The Premier League matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Select Network.

>How can I stream the Premier League Arsenal vs Aston Villa fixture?

The match between Arsenal and Aston Villa will be live-streamed on the Hotstar + Disney app.

