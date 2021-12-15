Premier League Arsenal vs West Ham United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Arsenal will face an upbeat West Ham United in a London derby early on Thursday. David Moyes’ team has been one of the highlights of this season’s Premier League and will look to continue that in the match against their London neighbours which begins at 1:30 am IST at Arsenal’s turf Emirates stadium.

Arsenal have been very topsy turvy form-wise. The Gunners won their last match against Southampton 3-0 win. Mikel Arteta’s team could have been way up on the table if not for their mistakes against Everton and Manchester United which cost them dear.

This match can be seen as a clash for the top four. Arsenal will not find it easy against an organsied West Ham. This West Ham side is very capable of hitting on the counter and the Gunners need to be wary of that.

>Premier League Arsenal vs West Ham United: Team News, Injury Update

Arsenal are at full strength at the moment with all their players fit and ready. Skipper Pierre Emerick Aubameyang was left out from the clash against Everton due to a disciplinary breach, but is expected to be a part of the squad against the Hammers.

For West Ham United, they have a list of injured players including Ben Johnson, Kurt Zouma, Ryan Fredericks and Angelo Ogbonna sidelined. Pablo Fornals could make a return if allowed to play against the Gunners. Michail Antonio is fit and ready for the clash and will be eyeing to continue his streak in London derbies.

>Arsenal vs West Ham United probable XI:

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-Up: Aaron Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney; Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe; Alexandre Lacazette

West Ham United Predicted Starting Line-Up: Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Issa Diop, Arthur Masuaku; Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek; Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals, Said Benrahma; Michail Antonio

>What time is the Premier League Arsenal vs West Ham United kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 1:30 am IST at the Emirates Stadium.

>What TV channel will show the Premier League Arsenal vs West Ham United match?

The Premier League matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Select Network.

>How can I stream the Premier League Arsenal vs West Ham United fixture?

The match between Arsenal and West Ham United will be live-streamed on the Hotstar + Disney app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.