Premier League: Aston Villa Appoint Unai Emery as Head Coach

Aston Villa have appointed Unai Emery as their new head coach, the club announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Emery, who had a spell as Arsenal’s manager from 2018 to 2019, replaces Steven Gerrard, who was sacked last week.

The 50-year-old Unai will begin his new role on November 1 after his work permit formalities are completed, meaning his first match in charge will be at home to Manchester United on November 6.

Unai joins from Villarreal, whom he led to Europa League success by beating Manchester United in the final in 2021 as well as the semifinals of the Champions League last season.

“When you take these decisions you have to be cold and calculating, and stick to the contracts that we sign," Emery told reporters at Villarreal’s training ground, asked if he was leaving them in the lurch.

“I have the maturity and experienced to take decisions firmly and with respect."

The coach said he was grateful to Villarreal, from the board to the supporters, for his time at the club.

“I have been myself here. They gave me the conditions to be myself, at my best version. You must keep having challenges, I had a home at Villarreal," Emery said.

“I called Fernando (Roig, the president), on Friday to tell him the situation and that I wanted to be in charge for Sunday’s game and on Monday we would meet. Yesterday it all happened."

Roig thanked Emery for his work but admitted that his decision took the club by surprise.

“It caught us on the back foot," Roig said.

“We have a great relationship. It’s been a bit tough for us. But against adversity and change we have always shown strength. Today is about Unai Emery, his work and thanking him.

“We’ve been left in a bad position but we thank you and wish you the best."

A highly experienced top-level coach who has managed over 900 games, Unai has also previously managed in the Premier League during a spell with Arsenal, leading the Gunners to a Europa League final.

He has also enjoyed notable success at Sevilla and Paris Saint Germain. In Seville, he won three successive Europa League titles between 2013 and 2016 before going on to lift a Ligue 1 championship in France as well as two French Cups, two French League Cups and two Trophee des Champions.

