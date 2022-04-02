Manchester City will look to return to winning ways on Saturday when they face relegation zoned Burnley in an away game in Premier League at Turf Moor. The reigning champions have been inconsistent in recent months, which has led to their lead being cut to just a point in their domestic league.

The Citizens could find themselves at the second spot by the time they face Burnley if Liverpool manages to avoid defeat against Watford earlier in the day. Manchester City were held to a goalless draw in their previous game by Crystal Palace just before the international break and they will come here with the hope to collect maximum points to create a distance from Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Burnley, meanwhile, occupy the second last spot in the table and are four points adrift of safety. They have lost their last three games on the trot with their most recent defeat coming against Brentford on March 12.

Ahead of the Premier League encounter between Burnley and Manchester City; here is all you need to know:

BUR vs MCI Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester City.

BUR vs MCI Live Streaming

The match between Burnley and Manchester City is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar App.

BUR vs MCI Match Details

The match between Burnley and Manchester City will be played on Saturday, April 2, at Turf Moor. The game between Burnley and Manchester City will start at 7:30 pm (IST).

BUR vs MCI Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: De Bruyne

Vice-Captain: Sterling

BUR vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Cancelo, Walker, Roberts, Tarkowski

Midfielders: De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, McNeil

Strikers: Sterling, Cornet

Burnley vs Manchester City starting line-ups:

Burnley Predicted Starting XI: Pope; Roberts, Tarkowski, Long, Taylor; Lennon, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Weghorst, Cornet

Manchester City Predicted Starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Sterling, Foden, Mahrez

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.