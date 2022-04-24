Premier League: Burnley Out of Relegation Zone With Win Over Wolves

Burnley held on for a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton on Sunday that will give the club renewed hope of Premier League survival.

Matej Vydra’s strike in the 62nd minute from Wout Weghorst’s cross, moved the home side into 17th place in the table, dropping Everton into the relegation zone and two points adrift.

Everton do have two games in hand, though, and the first of those will be a stern test of their resolve in the Merseyside derby when they face title-chasing Liverpool later on Sunday.

Wolves stay in eighth place, three points behind West Ham.

Burnley are now just two points behind Leeds, who play Crystal Palace on Monday.

