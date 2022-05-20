Premier League: Chelsea Set to Finish Third after 1-1 Draw against Leicester City

Marco Alonso scored a glorious equaliser to earn Chelsea a 1-1 home draw with Leicester City on Thursday and effectively seal third place in the Premier League ahead of the final round of fixtures.

The draw lifted Chelsea to 71 points, 19 behind leaders Manchester City and three ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in fourth, but Chelsea’s far superior goal difference means Spurs have no realistic chance of overtaking them.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Leicester took the lead in the seventh minute when Kasper Schmeichel sent a sweeping long ball to Timothy Castagne, and his deflected pass fell into the path of James Maddison who advanced before curling a perfect shot past Edouard Mendy.

Advertisement

Chelsea’s 34th-minute equaliser was exquisite, Reece James lofting a diagonal ball into the box for Alonso to volley home, and though they completely dominated the game the hosts could not find the net again and had to be content with a draw.

Prospective new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly saw third place effectively secured. Outgoing owner Roman Abramovich has agreed to a 2.5 billion-pound ($3 billion) sale of Chelsea to a consortium headed by Boehly, the Los Angeles Dodgers part owner, but the British government is yet to approve the buyout structure.

Abramovich is not allowed to profit from the proceeds of the sale since the Russian oligarch was sanctioned and his assets were frozen for his links to President Vladimir Putin after the invasion of Ukraine.

The license allowing Chelsea to continue operating as a business runs through May 31 and has to be updated by the government to approve the buyout.

Advertisement

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.