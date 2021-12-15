Premier League Chelsea vs Everton LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chelsea host Everton at Stamford Bridge on Friday from 1:15 am IST onwards in a Premier League clash. The London side were top of the table for a few weeks but now see themselves in the third spot. Both Liverpool and Manchester City are playing sublime football which means Thomas Tuchel’s men cannot afford to slip up.

Chelsea need three points to reclaim the top spot. But Everton are a highly unpredictable side and may make things hard for Chelsea. Everton have won only one of their last four matches and the trip to Chelsea comes in real testing times. Everton need to find some form quick or they maybe drawn into a relegation battle in the coming weeks.

>Premier League Chelsea vs Everton: Team News, Injury Update

N’Golo Kante is out due to a knee injury whereas Mateo Kovacic tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss out on the clash against the Toffees. Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic are on the road to recovery and can make it in time for the fixture. Romelu Lukaku is fit and ready as well for the clash against his former club.

For Everton, Yerry Mina, Tom Davies and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are out of action and are not expected to regain fitness in December. Allan is doubtful but if fit in time, Benitez could have a major boost ahead of the clash against Chelsea.

>Chelsea vs Everton probable XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-Up: Mendy (GK), Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marco Alonso, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Reece James, Timo Werner, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz

Everton Predicted Starting Line-Up: Jordan Pickford (GK), Seamus Coleman, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, Fabian Delph, Demarai Gray, Andre Gomes, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andrew Townsend, Richarlison

>What time is the Premier League Chelsea vs Everton kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Friday at 1:15 am IST at Stamford Bridge.

>What TV channel will show the Premier League Chelsea vs Everton match?

The Premier League matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

>How can I stream the Premier League Chelsea vs Everton fixture?

The match between Chelsea and Everton will be live-streamed on the Hotstar + Disney app.

