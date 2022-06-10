Premier League Clubs Agree to Maintain Price Cap on Away Tickets

The Premier League said it will continue to cap away ticket prices at 30 pounds ($37.47) for the next three seasons following a unanimous agreement by all 20 clubs.

The cap was first agreed upon in 2016 before being extended for three seasons in 2019 and will next be reviewed in 2025. An away ticket price cap was also included in the Premier League rules.

In April, British inflation surged to its highest annual rate since 1982.

"All clubs recognise the crucial importance of supporters in generating the best possible atmosphere at matches and acknowledge the additional travel costs often involved when following a team away from home," the league said in a statement on Thursday.

The clubs also agreed on a plan to improve the league’s "collective offer for fans," which will include the introduction of ’Fan Advisory Boards’ and the development of a ’Fan Engagement Standard’.

