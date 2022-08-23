Premier League: Cristiano Ronaldo Snubs Jamie Carragher, Raphael Varane Spears Luis Diaz as Manchester United Shock Liverpool

It was an eventful evening at Old Trafford as Manchester’s fabled stadium had something to offer for everyone on matchday three of the ongoing Premier League Season.

In probably the biggest shock of the season yet, newly appointed head coach Erik Ten Hag-led Manchester United stunned the visitors from Liverpool 2-1.

The victory gave United their first points of the season to lift them to 14th on the table, two places above rivals Liverpool.

Goals from United’s English lads Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford we enough to grab three points for the side from Manchester despite Mohamed Salah’s late consolation strike.

Talk of a mass protest against the American owners of the storied English club from Manchester was rife before the game, but the mob’s anger turned to joy as United got one over their fierce rivals from Merseyside after a prolonged wait.

As the players took the field to warm up, the familiar faces of former United players Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Liverpool player Jamie Carragher were pictured on the sidelines of the pitch with microphones in their hands.

United’s talismanic Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo came over to greet his former teammates as he embrace Neville, stood on the far left of the frame. Next in line was Carragher, but Ronaldo snubbed the scouse veteran as he walked past him without as much as a second look before he went on to greet Keane with whom he exchanged a couple of words.

The presenters and fans watching had a good laugh at Ronaldo blanking Carragher as jokes at the expense of the Liverpudlian came in fast and hard.

“He totally blanked me," said Carragher, to which an instant response from the presenter David Jones was “Just like most people do".

Once the whistle had gone, it was all down to business for the home team as they came up with a strong performance after shuddering losses to Brighton and Brentford on their previous matchdays.

The gritty nature of the encounter could be summed up by an instance involving United’s stopped back Raphael Varane and Liverpool’s Colombian forward Luis Diaz.

With United in a position of advantage at 1-0, Diaz seemed to have bamboozled Scott McTominay and Diogo Dalot as he sent the United crashing into each other with some dancing feet as he looked to cut in from the left.

As the Colombian looked to have found a way through, United’s Frenchman Varane came in strong as he executed a rugby-esque tackle that managed to stop Diaz in his tracks and thwarted the attack.

Fans took notice of the hard tackle by the Frenchman and compared it to a wrestling manoeuvre.

Jurgen Klopp’s unit was touted as a strong contender for the Premier League title heading into the season after strengthening their squad with the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica. The striker from Uruguay had no part to play in the derby game due to a booking he received in the previous league game.

United went on to add another through Rashford before Salah’s header found the back of the net to earn the three points to get them off the mark for the season.

United had a day to remember on all accounts as the victory also coincided with the presentation of new signing Casemiro from Real Madrid who has been brought in to strengthen their midfield.

Manchester United head to St. Mary’s for the next test in the PL against Southampton while Liverpool will play host to newly promoted AFC Bournemouth in the upcoming game week.

