Premier League: Erling Haaland Registers Special Record After Goal Against Everton

The year 2022 was record breaking for Erling Haaland as he became the first player to score the highest number of goals before the turn of the year in a single Premier League season. The feat came to Haaland when he scored his 21st goal in the league against Everton.

On Saturday (December 31), Haaland gave the much needed lead to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. However, Demarai Gray responded with a sublime curling effort from the edge of the area just after an hour of Haaland’s goal and landed up his team in a good position.

ALSO READ | India Sports Calendar 2023 - Event Schedule and Start Dates

Advertisement

The match finished in a draw and it ended three straight league losses for Everton. This also released some pressure off manager Frank Lampard. However, he could not inspire his side to victory as Demarai Gray’s goal only awarded a draw.

At first, Haaland latched onto a fine through ball from Kevin De Bruyne and rounded Jordan Pickford but fired into the side-netting. However, Haaland only succeeded when Riyad Mahrez slalomed his way through the area and pulled back for Haaland, who then finished clinically on the turn.

City had taken the lead and were eyeing to continue the same in the second half as well. But, the second half got off to a slow start which eventually paused when one of the assistant referees had to have his communication equipment repaired.

A few minutes later, the game resumed and this time Everton made no mistake and made an equaliser.

ALSO READ | United Cup: Rafael Nadal Enjoying Team Atmosphere Despite Loss Against Cameron Norrie

All thanks to Gray as he charged into the area, and even as he slipped, he tried to cut back inside Manuel Akanji, only to quickly curl a shot into the top corner.

Advertisement

2022 was phenomenal for Haaland as in the fag end of the year, he became the fastest player to score 20 goals in the Premier League after he completed a brace at Elland Road. He also surpassed his father Alfie Haaland’s entire Premier League goal tally (18).

Haaland will now be seen in action against Chelsea on January 6 (Friday). Currently, his club has seven points and stands below Arsenal in the Premier League standings.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Sports News here