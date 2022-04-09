Everton are just a point above the dotted line following their 2-3 loss to relegation rival Burnley in Premier League on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Manchester United were held for a 1-1 stalemate last time out by Leicester, which saw them slip to the seventh spot in England’s top tier.

However, they were given a lifeline following Arsenal’s shock defeat to Crystal Palace on Monday night. And when the two teams in desperate need of three points – Man United and Everton – will lock horns in Premier League, it will be interesting to see which side comes out on top.

Despite their relegation battle, Everton will head into this fixture high on confidence as their five victories in EPL have come at Goodison Park, albeit they were spaced out in the last seven months.

United will look to their Portuguese maestro Cristiano Ronaldo, who is set to return to the starting XI to lead the Red Devils’ attack over the weekend, to take them across the line.

Ahead of the Premier League encounter between Everton and Manchester United; here is all you need to know:

EVE vs MUN Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United.

EVE vs MUN Live Streaming

The match between Everton and Manchester United is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar App.

EVE vs MUN Match Details

The match between Everton and Manchester United will be played on Saturday, April 9, at Goodison Park. The game between Everton and Manchester United will start at 05:00 pm (IST).

EVE vs MUN Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Sancho

Vice-Captain: Ronaldo

EVE vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: De Gea

Defenders: Varane, Telles, Dalot, Keane

Midfielders: Fernandes, Doucoure, Gordon

Strikers: Ronaldo, Sancho, Calvert-Lewin,

Everton vs Manchester United starting line-ups:

Everton Predicted Starting XI: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko; Gordon, Allan, Doucoure, Iwobi; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Telles; Fernandes, McTominay, Fred; Rashford, Ronaldo, Sancho

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.