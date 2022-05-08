Premier League: Everton Out Relegation Zone With Win Over Leicester

Everton held on for a 2-1 victory over Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday that gave the team renewed hope of avoiding relegation.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

The win moves Everton up to 16th in the table with 35 points, one more than Burnley and Leeds, and still with a game in hand over their relegation rivals. Leeds dropped into the relegation zone after losing 2-1 at Arsenal.

Vitalii Mykolenko’s volley from the edge of the area put Everton in front but Leicester levelled in the 11th minute after poor defending. Yerry Mina and Seamus Coleman went up for a header, only to collide and allow Patson Daka to run through and beat goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Advertisement

Everton regained the lead at the half-hour mark when Mason Holgate nodded in after goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel had saved Richarlison’s header.

Leicester dominated much of the second half but came up short against Pickford, who managed to protect the lead by turning away multiple scoring opportunities.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.