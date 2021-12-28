Premier League: Gary Neville Slams Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United for Poor Body Language

Manchester United produced another dismal performance but escaped with a point in the Premier League game against second-from-bottom Newcastle at St James Park. Although interim manager Ralf Rangnick continued his unbeaten start, fans of the club must be disappointed to see their team draw against the Magpies.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United icon Gary Neville slammed Cristiano Ronaldo for running off down the tunnel after the match without acknowledging the fans who made the trip to Newcastle.

“You can’t run off at the end of a game," Neville fumed at his former team-mate on Sky Sports.



Neville, who won three Premier League titles alongside Ronaldo at Manchester United, slammed players for displaying bad body language. “You’ve got to be there when your team-mates need you in those moments," he added. “I don’t care how you’ve played, you need to go over and clap the fans at the end of the game. Get over to them, particularly when you’re the best player in the world, and one of the greatest of all time," he further added.

It is not the first time this season, the Portuguese star opted to shun the supporters, he instead opted to run straight down the tunnel in anger after a disappointing result. The 36-year-old, did the same after the 1-1 draw against Everton at Old Trafford, and also in the 4-1 defeat at Watford last month, which saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked as manager.

“We talked about body language earlier in the season when Ronaldo ran off at the end of the Everton game. He’s run off again tonight,’ Neville added. “He ran off at Watford, when everyone knew the manager was going to get the sack. And now at Norwich."

However, it was not all love lost for the star striker," at the end of the day, I love that lad (read Ronaldo), he’s the best I’ve ever seen in my life at times, but don’t run off like that. I’m not having that."

He also slammed Bruno Fernandes and club captain Harry Maguire for failing to lead by example.

“And there’s Fernandes’ whinging all the time," he said about Fernandes, while criticising Maguire, he said he has had a “nightmare season" so far. “They’re the two senior players. It’s devastating for younger players when the two best players are looking at every other player like they’re not good enough," he mentioned.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils will hope to put up a good show in front of the Old Trafford faithful against Burnley on Friday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.