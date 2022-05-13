Premier League: Jesse Marsch Hopeful for Patrick Bamford Return as Leeds Fights Relegation

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford could return from injury to help the Premier League club fight relegation with two games left in the season.

Bamford has been limited to nine league appearances this season but manager Jesse Marsch is hopeful for Sunday’s game against Brighton at Elland Road.

“We’ll evaluate that over the next days," the American manager said Friday. “I want to give him the opportunity to continue to progress and then make a decision on his involvement for each match."

Bamford scored 17 goals last season but has been sidelined this campaign by a succession of injuries, including a foot problem that has kept him out since March. He’s netted twice in the league this season.

Leeds forwards Jack Harrison and Raphinha will both be ready to play, Marsch confirmed, after being substituted with minor injuries in a midweek loss to Chelsea. Raphinha leads the team with 10 league goals.

Leeds and Burnley are tied on points (34) but Leeds sits in the drop zone on a far worse goal difference. Burnley has three games to play — Leeds two.

Midtable Brighton is on a roll, having beaten Manchester United 4-0 last Saturday and Wolverhampton 3-0 the week before. Leandro Trossard scored in each.

“This match can be the defining moment in the season for sure," said Marsch, whose team closes out the season at Brentford.

Burnley plays at fifth-place Tottenham on Sunday, at Aston Villa on Thursday, and hosts Newcastle in the season finale.

