Premier League: Liverpool Suffer Title Blow in 1-1 Draw with Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool’s Premier League title bid suffered a blow as Tottenham Hotspur earned a 1-1 draw against the quadruple chasers, while Manchester United crashed to a “humiliating" 4-0 defeat at Brighton on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side fell behind to Son Heung-min’s second-half goal at Anfield before Luis Diaz equalised in the closing stages.

Son tapped in Ryan Sessegnon’s cross in the 56th minute after good work from Harry Kane in the build-up.

Diaz bagged Liverpool’s fortuitous equaliser when his 20-yard drive went in off Rodrigo Bentancur.

Liverpool, who have already won the League Cup and have Champions League and FA Cup finals to come, moved to the top of the table above Manchester City on goal difference.

But champions City will go three points clear of Liverpool if they beat Newcastle in their game in hand at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

That would be a massive boost to City’s hopes of retaining the title with just three games left for both teams after this weekend.

“It is incredibly difficult to play against an opponent with world-class players and a world-class manager when they have had a week to prepare and we play every three days," Klopp said.

“The dressing room is not flying, come on, but there are other games to play. We just have to keep going."

The draw was also not enough for Tottenham in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League via a top-four finish.

Tottenham remain fifth and will fall four points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal if the Gunners beat Leeds on Sunday.

Watford’s 1-0 defeat by Palace soured former manager Roy Hodgson’s return to Selhurst Park.

Wilfried Zaha’s penalty earned Palace the points to send Watford down and inflict a first relegation from the Premier League in Hodgson’s long managerial career.

Manchester United’s soon-to-be ex interim manager Ralf Rangnick apologised after a display he described as “humiliating" on the south coast.

Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard were all on target for Brighton as United suffered a fifth successive away defeat in the league to end any remaining hope of a top-four finish.

“It was a terrible performance. From the first until the last minute it was not enough. We can only apologise for this performance and a humiliating defeat," said Rangnick, who will hand over to Erik ten Hag at the end of the season.

Burnley’s resurgence, which had seen them escape the relegation zone, came to a halt as they lost 3-1 at home to Aston Villa for whom Danny Ings, Emiliano Buendia and Ollie Watkins were all on the scoresheet.

Burnley are in 16th place with 34 points but 18th-placed Everton have 32 points with two games more to play.

Chelsea are not yet assured of a top-four place as they were held to a 2-2 home draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

With potential new owner Ted Boehly watching at Stamford Bridge, Romelu Lukaku scored twice to put the hosts ahead.

But Francisco Trincao scored a spectacular goal 11 minutes from time before Conor Coady headed a dramatic 97th-minute equaliser to deny Chelsea victory on the day the sale of the club was agreed.

Chelsea are in third place with 67 points from 35 games with fourth-placed Arsenal, who host relegation-threatened Leeds United on Sunday, on 63 from 34. Tottenham have 62 from 35.

“Of course the taste of the game is bad," Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta said. “We are conceding too many goals in the last couple of games which is putting us in a difficult position in the race for the Champions League."

Brentford are ending their maiden Premier League season on a high as they crushed Southampton 3-0 to virtually guarantee survival, barring an unlikely sequence of results.

