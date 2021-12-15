Premier League Liverpool vs Newcastle United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Second in the Premier League table, one point behind Manchester City, only one loss so far this season, Liverpool are on fire. After last season’s dip in form and injury strugglesJurgen Klopp’s side are proving their worth once again. Up next for the Reds in a Newcastle side flush with cash but poor in form. The match between Liverpool and Newcastle will be played on Friday at 1:30 am IST at Anfield.

Newcastle has a big task in their hands if they want to leave the Merseyside with some points. Eddie Howe’s team were humiliated by Leicester City 4-0 in their last Premier League match. With the attacking riches that Liverpool posses, Newcastle should be ready to face a torrid 90 minutes.

Fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Liverpool vs Newcastle United PL match live streaming online and TV details.

>Premier League Liverpool vs Newcastle United: Team News, Injury Update

Roberto Firminho is doubtful after picking up a hamstring whereas striker Divock Origi also is out after suffering a knee injury. Diogo Jota is expected to be upfront along with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. A major boost for Klopp as well as Naby Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain are fit and ready for action as well.

In case of Newcastle, Paul Dummet suffered a calf injury but is back in training. Newcastle have their squad fit and ready for their journey to Anfield, however, it will all boil down to the formation and changes Eddie Howe makes after their thrashing to Leicester City.

>Liverpool vs Newcastle United probable XI:

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-Up: Alison Becker (GK), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

Newcastle United Predicted Starting Line-Up: Dubravka (GK), Lewis, Lascelles, Schar, Manquillo, Almiron, Jonjo Shelvey, Willock, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Wilson

>What time is the Premier League Liverpool vs Newcastle United kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Friday at 1:30 am IST at Anfield.

>What TV channel will show the Premier League Liverpool vs Newcastle United match?

The Premier League matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

>How can I stream the Premier League Liverpool vs Newcastle United fixture?

The match between Liverpool and Newcastle United will be live-streamed on the Hotstar + Disney app.

