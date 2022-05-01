Premier League: Manchester City Back on Top after Rampant Victory vs Leeds United

Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League standings after thumping Leeds United 4-0 at Elland Road on Saturday, a match in which the champions were made to work harder than the scoreline suggested.

Liverpool had regained top spot earlier in the day with a 1-0 win at Newcastle United, putting pressure on City to respond against a Leeds side battling to avoid relegation this season.

An early goal settled City’s nerves, with Spanish midfielder Rodri glancing a header into the net to give the visitors the lead with 13 minutes on the clock.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Advertisement

Leeds kept the pressure on, with a raucous crowd doing everything in their power to make life difficult for City, but Nathan Ake’s goal in the 54th minute effectively ended any hope the home fans had of getting anything from the match.

Leeds continued to miss chances before City put the game to bed 12 minutes from time as Gabriel Jesus continued his fine form in front of goal with another strike before Fernandinho put the icing on the cake with a stoppage-time fourth.

City’s fourth victory in a row in all competitions sent them back to the top on 83 points from 34 games, one clear of Liverpool, while Leeds slipped to 17th, five points above the drop zone but having played two more games than Everton in 18th.

On paper Leeds looked up against it, taking on a City side who travelled to Yorkshire unbeaten away in the league since a 1-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur on the opening weekend, having been thrashed 7-0 in the reverse fixture early in the season.

But with City boss Pep Guardiola making five changes to his side with Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final, second-leg clash at Real Madrid in mind, which they will start with a 4-3 lead, the visitors looked a little disjointed from the off.

Advertisement

After surviving early pressure from the hosts, Rodri timed his run to perfection to get on the end of Ilkay Gundogan’s free-kick and break the deadlock. It was City’s 17th goal from a set piece this term – more than any other Premier League side.

The champions continued to misplace passes to give Leeds plenty of moments of promise, but poor finishing and a wayward final pass meant the home side could not capitalise.

Advertisement

City continued to look nervy after the break but Leeds still lacked that killer instinct with another goal from a corner, this time stabbed home by Ake, punishing the profligate hosts.

Jesus’ strike 12 minutes from time – his sixth in his last three games in all competitions – meant City could relax with their return leg at Real to come in midweek, safe in the knowledge they remain the team to catch in the Premier League.

A rare goal from Fernandinho, who drilled the ball home from the edge of the box in added time, completed a perfect afternoon for the reigning champions against a side who will wonder how they came away having been beaten so comprehensively.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.