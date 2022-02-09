Premier League Manchester City vs Brentford LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The Premier League returns and Manchester City host 14th ranked Brentford at the Etihad Stadium on February 10, from 1:15 AM IST onwards. Leading the league once again, 9 points ahead of second-ranked Liverpool and in contention to retain the Premier League title,City are unbeaten in their last five matches, whereas Brentford have lost all of their five matches. City enters the fixture riding high on confidence as the side hammered Fulham 4-1 in the FA Cup to advance to the fifth round. Brentford on the other hand were thrashed 1-4 by Everton to be eliminated from the FA Cup. A match for City to claim easy points and fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Manchester City vs Brentford match live streaming online and television telecast.

>Premier League Manchester City vs Brentford: Team News, Injury Update

For City, Ederson returns from international duty to take his place as the first-choice keeper. Gabriel Jesus is doubtful after suffering a minor injury but could feature in the match once approved by the medical staff.

For Brentford, Yoane Wissa is recovering from COVID-19, Tariqe Fosu and Mathias Jorgensen are recovering from their hamstring injuries.

>Manchester City vs Brentford probable XI:

Manchester City Predicted Starting line-up: Ederson (GK), Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Ilkay Gundogan, Fernandinho, Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish

Brentford Predicted Starting line-up: David Raya (GK), Mads Bech, Pontus Jansson, Kristoffer Ajer, Rico Henry, Vitaly Janelt, Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Mads Roerslev, Sergi Canos, Ivan Toney

>What time is the Premier League Manchester City vs Brentford kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 1:15 AM IST at the Etihad Stadium.

>What TV channel will show the Premier League Manchester City vs Brentford match?

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sport Network.

>How can I stream the Premier League Manchester City vs Brentford fixture?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Brentford will be live streamed on Disney + Hotstar.

