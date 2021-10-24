Premier League Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

For the biggest rivalry in the Premier League, rivals that have been battling head-to-head for top supremacy, Liverpool travel to Old Trafford as they face Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer vs Jurgen Klopp, Cristiano Ronaldo vs Mohamed Salah - it is a match with big names and bigger pride at stake. While United has been bailed out multiple times by their No 7 Ronaldo this season, Solskjaer’s role as been placed under immense criticism this season despite making big money moves and claiming Ronaldo as well.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have been phenomenal this season, attacking football flowing like liquid and entering the clash with a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid, the Reds are ready to bring the fight to a hostile environment. A blockbuster clash is scheduled ahead and fans here can check the Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast details.

Advertisement

>Premier League Manchester United vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update

For Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes is highly doubtful to start for the Red Devils along with Fred and Marcus Rashford after the Englishman and Brazilian picked up injuries during the clash against Atalanta in the UCL this week. Raphael Varane will also be unavailable which leaves Solskjaer in a huge dilemma.

For Liverpool, Klopp is expected to start Curtis Jones as Thiago and Harvey Elliot are out due to their respective injuries. Firminho, Mane and Salah will be up front and ready to fire for the Reds.

>Manchester United vs Liverpool probable XI:

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-Up: David de Gea (GK), Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Donny van de Beek, Ronaldo

>Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-Up: Alisson (GK), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firminho, Mane

>What time is the Premier League Manchester United vs Liverpool kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 9:00 PM IST at Old Trafford.

Advertisement

>What TV channel will show the Premier League Manchester United vs Liverpool match?

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select Network.

>How can I stream the Premier League Manchester United vs Liverpool fixture?

The match between Manchester United and Liverpool will be live streamed on the Hotstar + Disney app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.