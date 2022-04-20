Home » News » Football » Premier League: Mohamed Salah Hits Double as Liverpool Rout Manchester United 4-0 to go Top

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Liverpool’s forwards tormented Manchester United in a 4-0 rout at Anfield, and in doing so, reached the top of the league table

Associated Press
Updated: April 20, 2022, 03:13 IST

Liverpool is back where Manchester United is far from reaching: Top of the Premier League.

To know why there is such a deficit in quality now between English football’s most successful clubs just look at how Liverpool’s forwards tormented United in a 4-0 rout on Tuesday.

It wasn’t just Mohamed Salah scoring twice at Anfield, following a hat trick in the 5-0 humiliation in the reverse fixture.

Salah also assisted Luiz Diaz’s opener. Salah’s first was set up by Sadio Mane. And Mane’s goal was provided by Diaz’s pass.

All before Salah compounded another night of misery for United with a chipped finish for his second provided by Diaz’s replacement — Diogo Jota.

A glorious night for Liverpool ended with four fist pumps by manager Jurgen Klopp in front of the Kop. For the four goals? And maybe for the four trophies the season could yet end with.

The League Cup has already been collected and there’s an FA Cup final meeting with Chelsea next month. Before then there’s a Champions League semifinal clash with Real Madrid. And there is the hope Manchester City does not regain the first spot in the Premier League, although the two-point lead could be wiped out by the champions beating Brighton on Wednesday.

