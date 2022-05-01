Premier League: Richarlison Scores, Throws Flare as Everton Beat Chelsea

Richarlison threw a lit flare back toward the Everton fans after picking it up from the field while celebrating scoring and securing a 1-0 victory over Chelsea on Sunday that helped his team’s push to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Everton moved two points from safety with five matches remaining and a game in hand over both Leeds and Burnley.

The goal came 59 seconds into the second half at Goodison Park. Richarlison and Demarai Gray pressured Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta into losing possession and the Brazilian benefited by sweeping a shot past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea remained third in the standings despite losing to the team managed by its former player and coach, Frank Lampard.

