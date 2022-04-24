Premier League: Samba Style Propels Newcastle United to 3-0 Win Over Norwich City

Newcastle United’s Brazilian contingent sprung to the fore when Joelinton scored a brace and Bruno Guimaraes netted once in an emphatic 3-0 Premier League victory over struggling Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The win moves Newcastle into the top half of the table and is another sign of their rapid improvement under manager Eddie Howe, who steered the side to their first league victory at Norwich in 28 years.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Advertisement

But their hosts slipped closer to relegation to the Championship and are now eight points from safety with five matches left to play.

“I am very, very happy. I will remember this day forever," Joelinton told SkySports. “The most important thing is the win and with two goals I am very happy to help the team.

“It is nice to have the support with you after a tough time (earlier in the season). Today they have my shirt and they sing my name. It’s a great feeling. I hope it continues and makes them happy."

After a bright start in which forward Teemu Pukki should have given them the lead, Norwich capitulated with three pieces of poor defending.

Joelinton opened the scoring on 35 minutes with his first goal since February as Norwich failed to clear a low pass across the box, leaving the midfielder to sweep the ball into the back of the net from 12 yards.

His second was a much simpler finish as Jacob Murphy burst into the Norwich box under little pressure and passed the ball to the back post for the Brazilian to tap in.

Any hopes of a home comeback were doused early in the second half when the home side were again their own worst enemies. Goalkeeper Tim Krul played a poor pass out of defence that was intercepted by Guimaraes, who chipped the ball back over the gloveman in style.

Advertisement

“He (Howe) has done a great job since he arrived," Joelinton said. “Our players as well, we work so hard and it is nice to be in the position we are now after a tough period.

“Hopefully we can keep it going to the end of the season."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.