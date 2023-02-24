Home » News » Football » Premier League: Southampton Appoint Ruben Selles as Manager Until End of Season

Premier League: Southampton Appoint Ruben Selles as Manager Until End of Season

Southampton has appointed interim coach Ruben Selles as manager until the end of the season

Advertisement

News18.com

Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 14:40 IST

Southampton

Premier League: Ruben Selles is the new Southampton manager (Twitter)
Premier League: Ruben Selles is the new Southampton manager (Twitter)

Premier League strugglers Southampton on Friday named Ruben Selles as their manager until the end of the season.

The Spaniard’s appointment follows the sacking earlier this month of Nathan Jones, who was in charge for just three months.

Southampton are currently bottom of the English top flight.

A brief statement on the club’s website said: “Southampton Football Club can today confirm that Ruben Selles has been appointed as men’s first team manager until the end of the 2022/23 season."

Advertisement

Jones endured a torrid time after taking over at St Mary’s in November following the dismissal of Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Southampton beat Chelsea last weekend in Selles’s one game in charge as interim manager.

The 39-year-old will take charge of the match against fellow strugglers Leeds on Saturday.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

Follow us on

first published: February 24, 2023, 14:40 IST
last updated: February 24, 2023, 14:40 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Looks Smoking Hot In Animal-print Bikini While Flaunting Stretch Marks, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Bikini Looks