Home » News » Football » Premier League: Southampton Sack Manager Nathan Jones Amid Relegation Fears

Premier League: Southampton Sack Manager Nathan Jones Amid Relegation Fears

Southampton are bottom of the Premier League points table with 15 points from 22 games, four points adrift of the relegation zone

Advertisement

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 12, 2023, 15:53 IST

Southampton

Nathan Jones was sacked as Southampton manager (Reuters)
Nathan Jones was sacked as Southampton manager (Reuters)

Southampton have parted ways with manager Nathan Jones, the Premier League club announced on Sunday, a day after they lost 2-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Jones is the second Saints manager to lose his job this season after the former Luton Town boss was appointed in November as Ralph Hasenhuettl’s replacement.

While the Saints reached the fifth round of the FA Cup and the semi-finals of the League Cup, the club failed to get out of the relegation zone in the league and remain rooted at the bottom of the table.

In their last eight league games, Southampton’s sole victory came against a similarly struggling Everton last month.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Jones’s last game in charge was Saturday’s defeat by 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers who came back from a goal down to win 2-1 to leave the Saints on 15 points in 22 games, four points from the safety zone.

Southampton added in their official statement that “first team coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club."

“Ruben Selles will take charge of training and prepare the team ahead of next weekend’s game against Chelsea," Southampton added in their statement.

The Saints are bottom of the league table with 15 points from 22 games, four points adrift of the safety zone.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest Sports News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Sports DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news,...Read More

first published: February 12, 2023, 15:36 IST
last updated: February 12, 2023, 15:53 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+21PHOTOS

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shah Rukh Khan, Nora Fatehi, Vicky Kaushal Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Sidharth-Kiara Wedding, Shahid Kapoor's OTT Debut, Hindi Adaptation Of Wastelanders Are The Biggest Entertainment News This Week