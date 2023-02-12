Premier League: Southampton Sack Manager Nathan Jones Amid Relegation Fears

Southampton have parted ways with manager Nathan Jones, the Premier League club announced on Sunday, a day after they lost 2-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Jones is the second Saints manager to lose his job this season after the former Luton Town boss was appointed in November as Ralph Hasenhuettl’s replacement.

While the Saints reached the fifth round of the FA Cup and the semi-finals of the League Cup, the club failed to get out of the relegation zone in the league and remain rooted at the bottom of the table.

In their last eight league games, Southampton’s sole victory came against a similarly struggling Everton last month.

Jones’s last game in charge was Saturday’s defeat by 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers who came back from a goal down to win 2-1 to leave the Saints on 15 points in 22 games, four points from the safety zone.

Southampton added in their official statement that “first team coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club."

“Ruben Selles will take charge of training and prepare the team ahead of next weekend’s game against Chelsea," Southampton added in their statement.

