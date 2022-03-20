Home » News » Football » Premier League: Timothy Castagne Scores on Return, Helps Leicester Beat Brentford

Premier League: Timothy Castagne Scores on Return, Helps Leicester Beat Brentford

Leicester City's James Maddison, center, celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with teammates during their English Premier League soccer match against Brentford at the King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, Sunday March 20, 2022. (Nigel French/PA via AP)
Leicester City's James Maddison, center, celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with teammates during their English Premier League soccer match against Brentford at the King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, Sunday March 20, 2022. (Nigel French/PA via AP)

Associated Press
Updated: March 20, 2022, 22:56 IST

Timothy Castagne marked his first appearance of 2022 with a stunning long-range strike to set Leicester on their way to a 2-1 win over Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Belgium full back, who has been sidelined since late-December with thigh and shoulder problems, curled into the top corner in the 20th minute at King Power Stadium.

The strike by James Maddison for Leicester’s second goal in the 33rd minute was just as sweet with the playmaker curling a free kick over the wall and into the net from 25 meters out having won the set piece himself.

Yoane Wissa reduced the deficit in the 85th minute as Brentford applied pressure late in the game but Leicester held on for a victory that lifted the team to 10th place in the standings.

However, with a finish in the European positions unlikely, Leicester’s priority in the final two months of the season is likely to be winning the Europa Conference League.

Brentford stayed eight points above the bottom three but have played more games than most of the teams in the relegation fight.

first published: March 20, 2022, 22:56 IST