Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur Boss Antonio Conte Says Harry Kane Fit to Face Burnley

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has said star forward Harry Kane will be fit to face Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The England captain was hit on the back during a superb two-goal effort in a stunning 3-2 win at Manchester City last weekend that saw the reigning champions’ lead at the top of the table cut to six points.

Conte, during a pre-match news conference on Tuesday, joked Kane would play at Burnley’s Turf Moor ground even if he had one leg.

“Harry had a hit on his back but he has to play. Even if he has one leg, he has to play," the Italian added.

Advertisement

“He is good (fit). He knows the importance he has to our team."

Conte also said Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga were still sidelined, while Sergio Reguilon was doubtful for the match against relegation candidates Burnley following a recent bout of coronavirus.

“Skipp and Tanganga are recovering. They’re still not ready for the game against Burnley," explained Conte.

“Sergio (Reguilon), in the training session yesterday (Monday) he wasn’t present and we’ll see today. We hope they can all recover soon."

Despite beating City, Tottenham are eighth in the table and seven points adrift of a Champions League place although they do have at least two games in hand on all the top four.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.