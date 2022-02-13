Premier League Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Tottenham Hotspur host Wolves on Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium from 7:30 pm IST onwards. Antonio Conte’s Spurs were handed a shock defeat as Southampton secured a 3-2 win on Spurs’ home ground.

Spurs were leading 2-1 till the 80th minute but Southampton fought back to score twice within two minutes clinching crucial three points.

In case of Wolves, they too lost against Arsenal who hung on with 10 players to secure a 1-0 win away from home. Spurs are ranked seventh, with Wolves behind them in eight, two points separating the two sides. Both clubs will be eager to secure three points in the upcoming clash.

Fans can check here the details as to when, where and how to watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves Premier League clash live streaming online and telecast.

>Premier League Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves: Team News, Injury Update

Antonio Conte is expected to play the same line-up despite the loss to Southampton. Eric Dier is doubtful for the clash after picking up a thigh injury, whereas Oliver Skipp is recovering from a groin injury, but is uncertain to be a part of the squad facing Wolves.

Wolves have a list of injured players, including players such as Joao Moutinho, Pedro Neto, Willy Boly and Yerson Mosquera. Coach Bruno Lage is also expected to field the same XI which faced Arsenal.

>Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves probable XI:

>Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting line-up: Hugo Lloris (GK), Ben Davies, Cristian Romero, Davinson Sanchez, Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile-Hojbjerg, Harry Winks, Emerson Royal, Heung-Min Son, Lucas Moura, Harry Kane

>Wolves FC Predicted Starting line-up: Jose Sa (GK), Romain Saiss, Conor Coady, Max Kilman, Fernando Marcal, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Nelson Semedo, Daniel Podence, Raul Jiminez, Trincao

>What time is the Premier League Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 7:30 pm IST at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

>What TV channel will show the Premier League Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves match?

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

>How can I stream the Premier League Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves fixture?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves will be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar.

