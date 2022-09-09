Premier League Weekend Matches to be Postponed Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death

The weekend fixtures of the Premier League will reportedly be postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The United Kingdom’s longest-serving monarch passed away at Balmoral on Thursday at the age of 96. The nation will begin 10 days of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II and as a result weekend football matches will be rescheduled. The English Football League (EFL) has already announced that the matches between Burnley vs Norwich and Tranmere vs Stockport have been postponed. Two matches were scheduled to be played on Friday.

A minute’s silence was held at the half time during Arsenal’s Europa League encounter against FC Zurich on Thursday. The match had taken place at Kybun Park in Switzerland. Manchester United, on the other hand, also paid tribute ahead of their European fixture against Real Sociedad.

A decision on the Premier League matches will now be made after a discussion between the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and all the English football leagues.

“A determination regarding the remainder of this weekend’s scheduled fixtures will be made following a review of the official mourning guidance, in addition to further consultation with DCMS and other sports on Friday morning," a statement issued by EFL read.

The Premier League weekend fixtures were scheduled to commence with a lunchtime clash between Fulham and Chelsea. And now it is being reported that game, in all likelihood, will be played next year.

The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) also conveyed that Friday’s clash between Cove Rangers FC and Dundee has been postponed.

Golfing action at the BMW PGA Championship has also been suspended. Thursday’s remaining action will take place at a later date.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also announced that Friday’s play in the third Test between England and South Africa has been called off.

Apart from cricket and football, actions in games like Horse Racing and Boxing are also expected to be halted.

In boxing, Friday’s weigh-in for Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall will now be played behind closed doors. In Horse racing, Thursday’s and Friday’s events have been suspended and an official announcement will be made today regarding the new dates.

