Premier League | West Ham Manager David Moyes Confirms Bid for Lucas Paqueta

West Ham United manager David Moyes confirmed that the club has made a bid for Olympique Lyonnais’ attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

Speaking to The Athletic, Moyes said that they have made a move to sign Paqueta. He also said that the Brazilian international has good pedigree.

“I’ll not talk about him but I can tell you that we have bid for him."

“He can play as a number 10, an eight, and he plays as a false nine for Brazil quite often. I think his pedigree is really good."

“Pedigree doesn’t always guarantee that it works, but you would hope that it helps towards him possibly getting better," said Moyes.

Paquets has been in fine form for the French giants and has scored nine goals and six assists for them last season. It was recently reported that The Hammers had submitted an offer worth 40 million euros ($39.93 million) to Lyon for Paqueta.

However, now West Ham manager Moyes has also confirmed the report that the club has placed a bid for the 24-year-old, who was also previously scouted by Newcastle United.

Paqueta was for long linked with a move to Newcastle United where his former Lyon team-mate Bruno Guimaraes is flying. Along with that, Arsenal have also shown interest in the Brazil international. However, the West Ham deal looks quite promising for the Brazilian international.

West Ham are quite in need of a midfielder as Moyes confirmed that they had tried to sign Kalvin Phillips in January from Leeds United and had also laid down an improved offer for Hans Vanaken.

In total, West Ham have made seven signings during this year’s summer transfer window, with Emerson Palmieri being the latest one. However, Moyes remarked that they struggle to sign their main targets as players don’t consider the Hammers a big club.

“We have been saying, ‘We need that one (player) to make us a top-six team.’ That’s the difficulty we have found this season."

“Have I lost count of the number of bids? I’d probably say yes. We’ve bid for a lot of players and if I told you who, you would burst out laughing and say, ‘You’re kidding,'" said Moyes.

