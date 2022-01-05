Premier League: Wolverhampton Sign Japan International Hayao Kawabe From Grasshoppers

Premier League side Wolves on Wednesday announced the signing of Japan international Hayao Kawabe from Swiss Super League side Grasshoppers.

The midfielder, who signed a three-and-a-half-year deal, is expected to return to Switzerland to complete the season on loan after spending January at Molineux.

The 26-year-old, who has four caps, joined Grasshoppers from Sanfrecce Hiroshima in July and has made 18 appearances, scoring four goals.

“Hayao is a player we’ve watched a lot and he’s done really well this season," said Wolves technical director Scott Sellars.

“He’s an attacking midfield player, very energetic, very busy, and has good quality. He’s really shone at Grasshoppers this year, and he’s one of the main reasons they’re doing so well."

Advertisement

He added: “Hayao will spend January with Bruno’s (Lage the Wolves manager)group while the Swiss Super League is on a winter break, then he’ll likely return to Grasshoppers to finish the season there, as he has been an important player for them so far this season."

Scottish Premiership club Celtic last week announced the signing of Japanese trio Yosuke Ideguchi, Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.