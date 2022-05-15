Home » News » Football » Premier League: Wolves Out of European Contention After Draw Against Norwich

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Moutinho, centre and Norwich City's Pierre Lees-Melou,right, battle for the ball, during the English Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Norwich City at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England, Sunday May 15, 2022. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
Wolverhampton’s fading hopes of qualifying for European competition next season were snuffed out on Sunday in a tepid 1-1 draw against already-relegated Norwich in the Premier League

Associated Press
Updated: May 15, 2022, 21:58 IST

Wolverhampton’s fading hopes of qualifying for European competition next season were snuffed out on Sunday in a tepid 1-1 draw against already-relegated Norwich in the Premier League.

The draw caps an unremarkable run of results for Wolves with the team managing just two points from their last six league games. Wolves remain in eighth place in the table, an unassailable five points behind West Ham with one game remaining.

Norwich stay at the bottom, one point behind 19th-place Watford.

Teemu Pukki opened the scoring for Norwich in the 37th minute but the visitors could not hold on for a rare victory. Wolves started the second half the stronger side and the pressure paid off when Rayan Ait-Nouri equalized 10 minutes after the restart. A winner proved elusive and the sides shared the points.

