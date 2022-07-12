'Press-Ups For Every Goal Conceded': Manchester United Players' 'Punishment' During Training Routine

Manchester United players are currently on their pre-season tour in Bangkok and were spotted in open training at the Rajamangala Stadium on Monday.

Under their new manager Erik Ten Hag, the players were subjected to intense drills and practice sessions. One such rule that was introduced by the new gaffer was to do press-ups as punishment if the team concedes a goal.

The media was allowed access to the practice sessions, and that is when the intriguing footage was shared by BBC, demonstrating United’s strict training regime.

Ten Hag deployed miniature nets to set up an attack versus defense match for the massive crowd that had turned up. The highlight of the session was the intensity of the training and the Red Devils doing press-ups every time they conceded a goal.

The players were dedicated to the cause and kept on going for a long time as the crowd cheered them on in the Rajamangalam Stadium.

The video went viral on social media and was flooded with reactions from the fans.

One fan said, “I don’t think I have ever seen a clip of this “punishment" in a training from any previous coach post-Ferguson era."

Another mockingly said, “Is this really Manchester united in training? No dancing or selfie?…hmmm."

While one fan just simply wrote, “Doing 8 press-ups, we’re back"

Manchester United start their preseason with a match against arch-rivals Liverpool on Tuesday, followed by a trip to Australia to face Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, and Aston Villa in season friendlies.

Away from the pitch, there are significant issues looming over the Manchester club. Tyrell Malacia is United’s only signing in this transfer window, with the club still negotiating with Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong and Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez.

Six first-team players went away at the end of last season, leaving ten Hag with a considerably smaller roster. Star players like Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic have already moved on from Old Trafford.

Another issue that Manchester United have to address is talisman Cristiano Ronaldo’s future. The player wants to leave, but the club is unwilling to sell. It is a saga that still continues.

