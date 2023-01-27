Preston North End FC vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FA Cup 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

English striker Harry Kane’s 50th-minute strike proved to be the deciding factor as Tottenham clinched a much-needed 1-0 win over Portsmouth to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup. In their next match, Antonio Conte’s men will be up against Preston North End FC on Saturday.

Tottenham will head into the game after winning three of their last five matches across all competitions. The FA Cup fourth-round encounter between Preston and Tottenham will be played at the Deepdale Stadium in Preston. Tottenham’s new signing Arnaut Danjuma, in all likelihood, will make his debut for the north London club in the game against Preston. Danjuma had joined the Premier League outfit on loan from Villarreal.

Preston got the better of Huddersfield 3-1 to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Ahead of the FA Cup match between Preston North End FC and Tottenham Hotspur, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FA Cup 2022-23 match between Preston North End FC and Tottenham Hotspur be played?

The FA Cup 2022-23 match between Preston North End FC and Tottenham Hotspur will take place on January 28, Saturday.

Where will the FA Cup 2022-23 match Preston North End FC vs Tottenham Hotspur be played?

The FA Cup match between Preston North End FC and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the Deepdale Stadium, in Preston.

At what time will the FA Cup 2022-23 match Preston North End FC vs Tottenham Hotspur begin?

The match between Preston North End FC and Tottenham Hotspur will begin at 11:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Preston North End FC vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

Preston North End FC vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Preston North End FC vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

Preston North End FC vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Preston North End FC vs Tottenham Hotspur Possible Starting XI:

Preston North End FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Freddie Woodman, Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Andrew Hughes, Robert Brady, Benjamin Woodburn, Ryan Ledson, Alistair McCann, Alan Browne, Liam Delap, Thomas Cannon

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting Line-up: Hugo Lloris, Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Ivan Perisic, Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Rodrigo Bentancur, Emerson Royal, Dejan Kulusevski, Heung-Min Son, Arnaut Danjuma

