Proud Father Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Watches Daughter Make History for Manchester United Women

The Solskjaer’s were a proud lot as they watched their daughter Karna make her senior debut for Manchester United Women. On Sunday, Karna following in her legendary father’s footsteps as a centre forward, made her senior debut in the Red Devils’ FA Cup clash with Bridgwater United at Fairfax Park. With United Women side 2-0 up in the match, manager Marc Skinner opted to introduce Karna with three minutes left in the game.

While it may be a regular switch of players in a football game, it was a special moment for former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who was in the crowd alongside his wife Silje, to witness their daughter make her well-earned elevation from the youth ranks to the senior side. There’s more to it as Karna’s senior team debut further etched the Solskjaer name in the history books. The Norwegian pair have become the first-ever father-daughter duo to play for Manchester United. Her cameo appearance saw her and her proud father Ole become the first daughter and father to play for the club in its 144-year history.

The official Manchester United Women’s Twitter account posted a snap of the beaming parents, which drew plenty of likes and comments from fans of the club.

Ole, who was given the marching orders in November last year following a string of poor results, is now a regular attendee of his daughter’s matches. The club legend who was known as a super-sub during his 11 years playing for United, was also in attendance last week as Karna scored in a 5-0 win over Aston Villa in the WSL Academy Cup fixture.

According to a report by talksport.com Karna, who was born in 2003, joined United in 2019. She has progressed through the ranks and the striker has scored 13 goals in 12 appearances so far for United Women’s U21 side this season, gradually moving up to the U23s and now the first team.

