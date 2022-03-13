PSG Fans Whistle Their Players, With Exception of Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi and Neymar received the loudest abuse as Paris Saint-Germain fans whistled as their players were introduced before the home game with Bordeaux on Sunday.

As the announcer read out the team sheet before kick off supporters at Parc des Princes made clear their feelings about the club’s latest Champions League disappointment.

All but one name was greeted with whistles.

The exception was Kylian Mbappe. The volume rose for the names of Neymar and Messi. Coach Mauricio Pochettino’s name as also whistled.

For the fourth time in six seasons PSG crashed out in the last 16, self-destructing against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Mbappe scored the goals that put PSG two up with less than 30 minutes to play in Madrid. Then the French club collapsed again, letting in three goals in 17 minutes.

Fans chanted Mbappe’s name when it was read out. They also adapted one of their more popular chants to the tune of “Go West" to tell the players to “go stuff themselves".

On Saturday, the club’s ultra fans promised they would show “our dissatisfaction… without violence" during Sunday’s match.

