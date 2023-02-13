Neymar is in the eye of the storm at Paris Saint-Germain. Christoph Galtier’s side succumbed to their second successive defeat in all competitions with last week’s 3-1 loss to title rivals Monaco in Ligue 1. Now a damning L’Equipe report suggests that Neymar was at the centre of multiple clashes at the Stade Louis-II on Saturday. Reportedly, Neymar scolded teammates Vitinha and Hugo Ekitike for their below-par displays. The Brazilian superstar was unhappy with midfielder Vitinha’s failure to pass him the ball in the right areas, while striker Ekitike – playing in the absence of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi – left him fuming due to his poor decision-making.

It looks like Neymar also clashed with PSG sporting advisor Luis Campos on Saturday. According to a report by Get Football New France, Neymar was involved in a heated dressing room row with Campos following Saturday’s defeat against Monaco. When the players came back into the dressing room after the match, Campos gave them a piece of his mind.

Campos heavily criticised the players for their “lack of aggressiveness". Neymar and his Brazilian compatriot Marquinhos weren’t pleased by Campos’ scathing criticism. The duo reportedly fired back at Campos, arguing that his complaints weren’t the main issue behind the humiliating defeat.

Luis Campos plays an influential role at PSG and was appointed in the summer alongside boss Christoph Gaiter to help reshape the club’s footballing division.

The latest developments come amid Neymar’s rumoured feud with star striker Kylian Mbappe. Both players find themselves in a midst of a cold war in the PSG dressing room. Mbappe, who missed the Monaco game through injury, posted an intriguing Instagram Story following Saturday’s loss, with the image of the PSG badge alongside the message: “Let’s stay strong and united."

These reports point to a fractured dressing room and coincide with PSG’s domestic slump of form.

PSG’s defeat against Monaco comes after Les Parisiens were knocked out of the Coupe de France in Marseille on Thursday. It remains to be seen how PSG will bounce back. They will next play in the Champions League round-of-16 tie against Bayern Munich on Wednesday. Lionel Messi, who is recovering from muscle fatigue, might return for the high-stakes fixture.

