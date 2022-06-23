PSG to Offer Brazilian Star Neymar to Elite European Clubs

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly set to offer out Neymar to top-flight European clubs

Neymar’s aspirations to win the Champions League for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) might remain unfulfilled. In a big transfer move, PSG are reportedly willing to sell their Brazilian forward. It is understood that the French club has already offered him out to elite European clubs.

According to an article published by GOAL, PSG are ready to sell the 30-year-old footballer in the ongoing summer transfer window if a sustainable bid is tabled. The former Barcelona player’s attitude and on-field stagnation have been closely inspected by PSG, the report further claims.

According to a report published by Sport, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is seriously contemplating the forward as a brand new option.

Though in reality, there are not many clubs that will be able to afford Neymar because of the large fee. Barcelona were reportedly in talks with PSG to swap Ousmane Dembele with Neymar. This is unlikely because Dembele is set to leave Camp Nou as a free agent.

Neymar moved to PSG from Barcelona for a world-record fee back in 2017. He cost PSG around £196 million. This remains the highest transfer fee in football.

Neymar might have become a permanent fixture in the PSG side but till now the most number of matches he has played in a season is only 31. The Brazilian has so far donned the PSG jersey 144 times and netted 100 goals. In the recently concluded Ligue 1 season, he scored 13 goals and managed six assists for PSG.

PSG might have done well in winning the Ligue 1 in 2021-22 season but a Champions League exit to Real Madrid did massive damage to their hopes of European glory. Both Neymar and Lionel Messi were even booed by the home crowd following the poor Champions League run.

Moreover, PSG’s decision to extend Kylian Mbappe’s contract is believed to play a big role in Neymar’s future. And it is understood that the relationship between Mbappe and Neymar has cooled in recent times.

Mbappe, of course, remains the top man in PSG. The French champions moved heaven and earth to make sure the striker stays put in his home country despite flirtations with Real Madrid. With Mbappe’s new contract, the situation with Neymar becomes tricky.

Despite these factors, Neymar is reluctant to leave Paris. He did sign a new contract last year.

