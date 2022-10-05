PSG vs Benfica Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Champions League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain meet in Wednesday’s Group H encounter at the Estadio da Luz, and both sides will be looking to extend their unbeaten start to their 2022-23 Champions League campaign.

The two teams have acquired six points after two games and this week’s encounter will decide the side that goes top of the table in Lisbon.

Benfica created waves in Europe with a 2-1 victory over Juventus after beginning their European season with a 2-0 triumph over Maccabi Haifa. Joao Mario and David Neres canceled out Arkadiusz Milik’s fourth-minute opener against the Italian side to take home all three points.

This time they will be up against the French champions who were given a hard time by Maccabi Haifa in their most recent Champions League match going down early, but eventually won 3-1, and remain unbeaten in Group H. PSG’s front three have been in good form and will be looking to fire against Benfica as well.

Ahead of Thursday’s Champions League match between PSG and Benfica; here is all you need to know:

What date will the Champions League match between PSG and Benfica be played?

The Champions League match between PSG and Benfica will take place on October 6, Thursday.

Where will the Champions League match between PSG and Benfica be played?

The Champions League match between PSG and Benfica will be played at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

What time will the Champions League match between PSG and Benfica begin?

The Champions League match between PSG and Benfica will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast PSG vs Benfica Champions League match?

PSG vs Benfica Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the PSG vs Benfica Champions League match?

PSG vs Benfica Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

PSG (BAY) vs Benfica Possible Starting XI:

PSG Predicted Starting Line-up: Donnarumma (Gk), Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos, Hakimi, Pereira, Vitinha, Mendes, Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

Benfica Predicted Starting Line-up: Vlachodimos (Gk), Bah, A. Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo, Florentino, Fernandez, Neres, R. Silva, Mario, Ramos

