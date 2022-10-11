PSG vs Benfica UEFA Champions League Live Streaming UCL: When And Where to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Benfica Match Live Online And on TV

Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica will face-off in a blockbuster UEFA Champions League encounter on October 12. Both PSG and Benfica are unbeaten in the tournament so far. Moreover, both the teams are tied on points in Group H. The second-placed Benfica had eked out a 1-1 draw in the reverse game in Portugal last week. The Parisians will be looking to collect maximum points on Wednesday and cement their position at the top of their group. The likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar expected to start for PSG and few will bet against them. Plus the home support at Parc des Princes makes PSG a formidable side. The hosts will be missing the services of Lionel Messi and Pablo Sarabia could come in place of the Argentine.

Meanwhile, Benfica will hope to cause an upset on Wednesday. They would know that beating PSG in their own backyard is a huge task. Benfica will rely on Goncalo Ramos and Florentino Luis to come up with the goods against PSG.

Ahead of the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica, be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica, will be played on October 12, Wednesday.

Where will the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica, will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

What time will the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica begin?

The UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica, will begin at 12:30 am IST, on October 12.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica?

The UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica, will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica?

The UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica, will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Paris Saint-Germain Probable Starting Line-up: Donnarumma; Ramos, Marquinhos, Danilo; Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti, Bernat; Sarabia, Mbappe, Neymar

Benfica Probable Starting Line-up: Vlachodimos; Bah, Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Florentino, Fernandez; Neres, Rafa, Mario; Ramos

