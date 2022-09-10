PSG vs Brest Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ligue 1 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Defending Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will aim to continue their unbeaten run as they are set to host Brest on Saturday. The match between PSG and Brest will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

PSG come into the fixture after registering a convincing 0-3 win against Nantes in their last Ligue 1 fixture. PSG’s French striker Kylian Mbappe scored a brace in the game to earn the full three points for his side. Christophe Galtier’s men are the current league leaders with 16 points in their kitty.

Brest, on the other hand, claimed a 1-1 draw against Strasbourg in their last Ligue 1 fixture. With just five points from six matches, Brest presently occupy the 17th spot in the Ligue 1 standings.

Ahead of the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Brest, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Brest be played?

The Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Brest will take place on September 10, Saturday.

Where will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match Paris Saint-Germain vs Brest be played?

The Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Brest will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

What time will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match Paris Saint-Germain vs Brest begin?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Brest will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Paris Saint-Germain vs Brest Ligue 1 match?

Paris Saint-Germain vs Brest Ligue 1 match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Paris Saint-Germain vs Brest Ligue 1 match?

Paris Saint-Germain vs Brest Ligue 1 match is available to be streamed live on the JioTV and Voot app.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Brest Possible Starting XI:

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Nordi Mukiele, Renato Sanches, Marco Verratti, Juan Bernat, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

Brest Predicted Starting Line-up: Marco Bizot, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Christophe Herelle, Achraf Dari, Lillian Brassier, Hugo Magnetti, Haris Belkebla, Mohamed Youcef Belaili, Pierre Lees-Melou, Franck Honorat, Islam Slimani

