>PSG vs LIL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille: Paris Saint-Germain will play host to defending champions Lille on Friday night at the Parc des Princes in a Ligue 1 match. The PSG squad is coming into this game after a lacklustre performance against Marseille and will look at this game as an opportunity to go back to winning ways. PSG are currently leading the Ligue 1 table with 28 points and there is seven points gap between them and the second-placed Lens. However, despite the huge margin between the first and second team in Ligue 1 table, PSG have not fared well in their domestic league in the last few weeks.

Lille, on the other hand, are coming into this game after playing a 1-1 draw against Brest. They are currently occupying the tenth spot on the table and this game is the perfect chance for them to rediscover their form.

Ahead of today’s Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille; here is all you need to know:

>PSG vs LIL Telecast

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille will be televised on TV5 Monde which will be on selective DTH operators.

>PSG vs LIL Live Streaming

The Ligue 1 match between PSG vs LIL is available to be streamed live on Voot.Com

PSG vs LIL Match Details

The match between PSG vs LIL will be played on Saturday, October 30, at the Parc des Princes. The game between PSG vs LIL will start at 12:30 am (IST).

>PSG vs LIL Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Neymar

Vice-Captain: Jonathan Ikone

>PSG vs LIL Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas

Defenders: Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Jose Fonte, Mehmet Zeki Celik

Midfielders: Neymar, Ander Herrera, Renato Sanches, Jonathan Bamba

Strikers: Lionel Messi, Jonathan Ikone

>Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille probable XI:

Paris Saint-Germain Possible Starting Line-up: Keylor Navas, Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Neymar, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

Lille Possible Starting Line-up: Leo Jardim, Jose Fonte, Mehmet Zeki Celik, Sven Botman, Reinildo Mandava, Renato Sanches, Jonathan Bamba, Xeka, Angel Gomes, Jonathan Ikone, Burak Yilmaz

