>PSG vs MON Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco: Two heavyweights of the French League clash as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) host Monaco at the Parc des Princes on Monday, from 1:15 AM IST onwards. Ligue 1 leaders PSG have been ahead of the curve this season, courtesy of their new signings this season along with Lionel Messi smashing away and opening his tally in Ligue 1. Despite PSG leading the league with 42 points, the French giants are still a bit wobbly in terms of consistency as in their last five matches, PSG have won two, drawn two and lost one, whereas Monaco are unbeaten with three wins and two draws. While PSG aims to secure three points and consolidate their lead in the league, Monaco will aim to cause trouble for the Parisians. An exciting clash is scheduled and fans here can check the PSG vs MON Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

>PSG vs MON Telecast

The Ligue 1 matches will be broadcast on TV5 Monde, which will be on selective DTH operators.

>PSG vs MON Live Streaming

The Ligue 1 match between PSG vs MON is available to be streamed live on Voot.Com

>PSG vs MON Match Details

The match between PSG vs MON will be played on Monday, December 13, at the Parc des Princes. The game will start at 01:15 AM (IST).

>PSG vs MON Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Marquinhos

Vice-Captain: Georginio Wijnaldum

>PSG vs MON Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Florent Ogier, Nuno Mendes

Midfielders: Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera, Jason Berthomier

Strikers: Julian Draxler, Mohamed Bayo, Ismael Gharbi

>Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco probable XI:

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat; Marco Verratti, Idrissa Gueye, Georginio Wijnaldum; Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

Monaco Predicted Starting line-up: Alexander Nubel; Ruben Aguilar, Axel Disasi, Guillermo Maripan, Caio Henrique; Youssouf Fofana, Aurelien Tchouameni; Gelson Martins, Sofiane Diop, Aleksandr Golovin; Wissam Ben Yedder

