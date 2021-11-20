PSG vs NAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Today's Ligue 1 match, November 20 09:30 pm IST

Paris Saint-Germain will be back to Ligue 1 action at the Parc des Princes on Saturday. They will clash Antoine Kombouare’s Nantes. This side are leading the points table and have a 10-point gap at the top of the points table. The visitors, on the other hand, come into this match 16 points below the table toppers.

In today’s game, the focus will be Pochettino and the players he will use to keep strengthen their winning run. We could well see a depleted unit with players getting a chance from the bench for this match against Nantes.

Nantes, on the other hand, do not have injury concerns to deal with ahead of this match. However, Nicolas Pallois will be missing this match due to suspension.

Ahead of today’s Ligue 1 match between PSG vs FC Nante; here is all you need to know:

>PSG vs FC Nantes Telecast

The Ligue 1 match between PSG and FC Nante will be televised on TV5 Monde which will be on selective DTH operators.

>PSG vs FC Nantes Live Streaming

The Ligue 1 match between PSG vs FC Nantes is available to be streamed live on Voot.Com

>PSG vs FC Nantes Match Details

The match between PSG vs FC Nantes will be played on Saturday, November 20, at the Parc des Princes. The game between PSG vs FC Nantes will start at 09:30 pm (IST).

>PSG vs FC Nantes Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Lionel Messi

Vice-Captain: Randal Kolo Muani

>PSG vs FC Nantes Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders: Duje Caleta Car, Alvaro Gonzalez, Achraf Hakimi, Presnel Kimpembe

Midfielders: Colin Dagba, Thilo Kehrer, Fabio, Andrei Girotto

Strikers: Lionel Messi, Randal Kolo Muani

>PSG vs FC Nantes probable XI:

Paris Saint-Germain Possible Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Colin Dagba, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Juan Bernat; Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Georginio Wijnaldum; Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi

FC Nantes Possible Starting Line-up: Alban Lafont; Fabio, Andrei Girotto, Dennis Appiah, Jean-Charles Castelletto; Wylan Cyprien, Pedro Chirivella, Ludovic Blas, Moses Simon, Randal Kolo Muani; Kalifa Coulibaly

