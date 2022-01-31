>PSG vs NIC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Coupe de France 2021-22 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nice: Paris Saint-Germain are set to play host to OGC Nice in the round of 16 of Coupe de France 2021-22 on Monday night at the Parc des Princes. PSG are currently in red-hot form and Nice will have to punch above their weight here to stop them.

PSG are coming into this game after hammering Reims 4-0 in their domestic league match on Sunday on their home ground. Prior to that, they defeated Brest 2-0. In fact, Mauricio Pochettino’s side are unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions. They have won 11 of these encounters while recording four draws.

In French Cup, they have recorded two victories in as many games. They have smashed seven goals in the competition so far while conceding none.

Nice, meanwhile, are also enjoying a terrific run at the moment and will come into this game after defeating Metz 2-0.

>Ahead of today’s Coupe de France 2021-22 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nice; here is all you need to know:

>PSG vs NIC Telecast

The Coupe de France 2021-22 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nice will not get televised in India.

>PSG vs NIC Live Streaming

The Coupe de France 2021-22 match between PSG vs NIC is not available to live stream in India. However, fans can follow the scorecard on both teams social media handles.

>PSG vs NIC Match Details

The match between PSG vs NIC will be played on Monday, February 1, at the Parc des Princes. The game between PSG vs NIC will start at 1:45 am (IST).

>PSG vs NIC Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Kylian Mbappe

Vice-Captain: Angel Di Maria

>PSG vs NIC Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders: Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Nuno Mendes, Jordan Lotomba

Midfielders: Marco Verratti, Pablo Rosario, Khephren Thuram

Strikers: Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe, Kasper Dolberg

>Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice probable XI:

Paris Saint-Germain Possible Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Colin Dagba, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Nuno Mendes; Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti; Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

Nice Possible Staring Line-up: Walter Benitez; Jordan Amavi, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Jordan Lotomba; Hicham Boudaoui, Pablo Rosario, Khephren Thuram, Amine Gouiri; Kasper Dolberg, Andy Delort

