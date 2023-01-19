PSG vs Riyadh XI: Amitabh Bachchan Invited as Chief Guest for Lionel Messi- Cristiano Ronaldo Clash

The highly anticipated clash between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo during the PSG vs Riyadh XI game grabbed all the headlines riding on the star power of arguably two of the greatest football players of all time.

But, much to the delight of the Indian diaspora in the Saudi Arabian capital, there was another star present at the King Fahd International Stadium as Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan too was in attendance.

The 80-year-old Indian was invited as the chief guest for the big-money billing and fans were enthralled as the movie star greeted the players as they lined up ahead of kickoff.

Advertisement

It was a marked moment for the paparazzi in attendance as Bachchan, referred to as the king of Bollywood by many, was spotted exchanging pleasantries with Messi and Ronaldo wishing them for the impending game.

The exhibition game between the French champions and the combined team of two of Saudi Arabia’s top clubs Al Nassr and Al Hilal lived up to the billing as there were four goals, a red card and a penalty all in the first half.

ALSO READ| PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Score Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Updates: PSG 2-2 Riyadh Season, Ronaldo Nets Brace at HALF TIME

Advertisement

Messi opened the scoring early in the game before Ronaldo pulled his team level with a strike from the penalty spot.

Juan Bernat was given the marching orders in the 39th minute as PSG were reduced to 10-men.

Marquinhos netted one for PSG to restore the Parisian club’s advantage, but Ronaldo nullified the lead yet again as he rifled one in from close range with his left foot after having struck the post with a header from within the box.

Advertisement

Before Ronaldo’s second of the night, Neymar had the opportunity to give his side a two-goal cushion as he lined up to take a penalty after he was brought down inside the box.

But, the Brazilian star couldn’t make the most out of the chance as he saw his soft spot kick saved by the Saudi custodian.

Sergio Ramos put PSG ahead once again in the second half, but the lead did not last long as Korean Hyun Soo- Jang cancelled out the Spaniard’s strike.

Kylian Mbappe got on the scoresheet as he converted from the spot in the 59th minute.

Read all the Latest Sports News here