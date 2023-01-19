PSG vs Riyadh Season Live Score Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Updates: Messi Scores Early Goal to Put Paris on Top

The biggest player rivalry in world football – Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to reignite on Thursday as the two footballing greats will be up against each other probably for the last time as Paris Saint-Germain have travelled to Saudi Arabia for the mega exhibition match against All Stars XI from Saudi. Ronaldo, who recently joined Al Nassr in the winter transfer window, will lead the All-Star XI while Messi will be accompanied by his two attacking partners Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr for the mega clash.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently became one of the highest paid footballers in the history of the game after he signed a contract with Al-Nassr. Ronaldo signed a lucrative contract till the summer of 2025 and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will now reportedly be earning $75 million per year.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, returned to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) training earlier in January after finishing his World Cup campaign. The 35-year-old had recorded seven goals and three assists to earn the second World Cup title for Argentina.

On what date will the match between Saudi All-Star XI and Paris Saint-Germain be played?

The match between Saudi All-Star XI and Paris Saint-Germain will be played on January 19, Thursday.

Where will the match between Saudi All-Star XI and Paris Saint-Germain be played?

The match between Saudi All-Star XI and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at the King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh.

What time will the match between Saudi All-Star XI and Paris Saint-Germain begin?

The match between Saudi All-Star XI and Paris Saint-Germain will begin at 10:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Saudi All-Star XI and Paris Saint-Germain?

The match between Saudi All-Star XI and Paris Saint-Germain will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Saudi All-Star XI and Paris Saint-Germain?

The match between Saudi All-Star XI and Paris Saint-Germain will be streamed live on PSG TV And YouTube channel.

